FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County is continuing its efforts to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Saturday, the Frederick County Health Department held a clinic for kids ages 5 to 11, an age group that became eligible for the shot earlier this month.

And parents there said were glad they got that protection for their kids.

“It just gives us parents a peace of mind that they’re getting vaccinated and we can do the best we can with our kids.” said a mother named Jing.

Almost 65 percent of people in Frederick County are fully vaccinated.

Shawn Dennison, a spokesman for the county health department’s COVID division, said the department has seen an uptick in vaccinations recently, now that booster shots are available for everyone 18 and older after Gov. Larry Hogan expanded eligibility for them on Friday.

“It’s definitely been a surge point since boosters became available even in the specific eligibility groups, we’ve seen definitely an uptake in that,” he said.

Statewide, more than 8,000 boosters of 40,000 shots have been administered in the last 24 hours.

More Marylanders should get them, Hogan said in a statement.

“As the holiday season approaches, with more travel and more gatherings, we are encouraging all Marylanders to get a booster shot and maintain their immunity,” he said.

Marylanders who are eligible for a booster can sign up for it by visiting Marylandvax.org.