CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Frederick County, Frederick COunty Sheriff's Office, Missing Teen, Walkersville

WALKERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday in Walkersville.

Nasir Jackson was last seen about 9:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of Discovery Boulevard, according to the office.

READ MORE: Man, 30, Convicted Of Raping Woman In 2019 In Loch Raven High School Parking Lot

He is described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. The office did not provide a description of what he may have been wearing.

READ MORE: Frederick County Sheriff's Office Seeking Man Missing Since Oct. 16

If you know Nasir’s whereabouts, call 301-600-1046 and reference case number 21-118931.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1K New Cases & 9 Deaths Reported Saturday

 

CBS Baltimore Staff