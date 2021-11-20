CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Police, Crime, gun violence, Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 40-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed Saturday evening, Baltimore Police said.

Officers walking in the 3400 block of East Baltimore Street just before 7 p.m. heard gunshots coming from the 3600 block of Leverton Street.

READ MORE: Edgewood Nonprofit Feeding Hungry Sees Increased Need Due To Rising Food Prices

When they responded, they found a man who had been shot in the back. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Frederick County Health Officials Continue Urging Everyone Eligible To Get COVID Vaccines, Boosters

Witnesses described the suspect as a Black man in a black mask and black hoodie sweatshirt at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or visit the website.

MORE NEWS: Two People Wounded In Nottingham Shooting Friday Afternoon, Baltimore County Police Say

 

CBS Baltimore Staff