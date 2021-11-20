BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown will not play in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears due to a recent thigh injury.
The Ravens also said quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on the injury report, and he is questionable to play in the game.READ MORE: Two People Wounded In Nottingham Shooting Friday Afternoon, Baltimore County Police Say
Jackson had been suffering from what the team previously described as an illness not related to COVID-19. Jackson had been diagnosed with COVID twice this year.READ MORE: Man, 30, Convicted Of Raping Woman In 2019 In Loch Raven High School Parking Lot
The Ravens, whose record is 6-3, will play the Bears, whose record is 3-6, at 1 p.m.
MORE NEWS: Frederick County Sheriff's Office Searching For 16-Year-Old Boy Missing From Walkersville
We are downgrading WR Marquise Brown (thigh) to OUT tomorrow vs. the Bears.
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 20, 2021
We are adding QB Lamar Jackson (illness) back to the injury report, and he is questionable to play tomorrow vs. Chicago.
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 20, 2021