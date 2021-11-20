BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police said they believe Robert Vicosa, the fired police officer from Baltimore County who led authorities on a four-day manhunt, fired the shots that killed his daughters and his accomplice.
All four were found dead Thursday in what state police are calling a murder-suicide. The manhunt eventually came to an end in western Maryland.
Police here and in Pennsylvania were closing in on the stolen car carrying Vicosa, his alleged accomplice, Tia Bynum and 6- and 7-year-old Aaminah and Giana Vicosa.
Investigators believe Bynum was driving the car and Vicosa fired the deadly shots while the car was still moving.
Officers said they found four weapons inside the stolen SUV, including an assault rifle.
State troopers are emphasizing the investigation is ongoing.