BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “What size turkey were you hoping to get,” said one person.

From the turkey to the sides.

“It’s fresh, it’s fresh. You know your farmers,” said one person.

A Thanksgiving dinner featuring Maryland products is on the menu for those shopping at the Baltimore Farmers Market and Bazaar the Sunday before the holiday.

“This is one of the busiest days of the year for all the farmers here,” said one person.

“We reserve our produce box so we can get here and everything we need to make all of our sides for Thanksgiving,” said one person.

“All the fresh produce and stuff like that, this has been amazing,” said one customer.

Not in the mood to cook? There’s prepared food too. The Salad Lady had customers lining up before 7 a.m.

“We have your sides, where the side dishes are the main dish. We do potato salad, egg salad, seafood salad, pasta salad, shrimp salad. We have numerous salads that can go with your main course,” said Keli Chase, The Salad Lady.

And let’s not forget that Baltimore Thanksgiving tradition… sauerkraut.

“It’s traditionally fermented. No heat, no vinegar, just like grandma used to make,” said one person.

It’s a way to shop local, support Maryland farmers and small business owners while packing that table with delicious food.

The Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar runs weekly, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sundays, through Dec. 19.