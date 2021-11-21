ESSEX, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police say they arrested a man overnight after he allegedly shot out several windows of the Essex courthouse.
Police were called to the courthouse located on Kelso Drive around 11p.m. Saturday night for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived they found several windows of the courthouse were shot out.
Police searched the surrounding area by air and on the ground and were eventually able to locate and arrest the suspect.
No one was injured as a result of the shooting but the incident remains under investigation.
