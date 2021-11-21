COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ashley Owusu scored 24 points and No. 3 Maryland handed No. 6 Baylor its first loss of the post-Kim Mulkey era, 79-76 on Sunday.

The Terrapins (6-0) led 76-65 before a furious Baylor rally nearly forced overtime. The Bears had the ball down by three, but Sarah Andrews missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds.

The Terrapins passed their first big test of the young season, and they did it without guard Katie Benzan, who missed the game because of an illness. This was just the beginning of a stretch in which Maryland faces Baylor, No. 5 North Carolina State and No. 7 Stanford in the span of a week.

The Terrapins also take on No. 1 South Carolina next month.

This was also the first significant test for the Bears (3-1) under new coach Nicki Collen, who took over after Mulkey left for LSU. NaLyssa Smith had 30 points and 15 rebounds for Baylor, and Jordan Lewis added 29 points.