BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For much of Sunday’s game against Chicago, Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley filled in admirably for a sidelined Lamar Jackson, doing just enough to keep Baltimore competitive.

But with the Ravens on the verge of defeat, down 13-9 to the Bears with less than two minutes to go in regulation, Huntley rose to the occasion. He put together a five-play scoring drive to lead Baltimore to a 16-13 comeback win over Chicago.

The highlight? A 29-yard pass to Sammy Watkins to set up Devonta Freeman’s game-winning touchdown.

Facing a third-and-12 with the pocket collapsing around him, Huntley slipped away from Bears defenders and rolled out to his right. Then he uncorked an off-balance throw to the deep right, connecting with Watkins, who was knocked out of bounds at Chicago’s 3-yard line.

SAMMY WATKINS tune in on cbs! pic.twitter.com/WUWjXe2CTq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 21, 2021

The next play he handed it off to Freeman, who navigated through heavy traffic en route to the end zone to seal yet another come-from-behind win for the Ravens.

Not bad for a guy making his first career NFL start.

Coach John Harbaugh praised Huntley, who was sacked six times, for his poise under pressure and his will to win when the game was on the line.

“To find a way to win that game at the end, to take the team down on a two-minute drive and win that game, it’s a good launching [point] for his career,” Harbaugh said.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Huntley said his only regret was not throwing the ball to Watkins sooner.

“I was happy that I saw him,” he said. “I just wish I’d gotten him the ball sooner and the game would have been in our hands a little quicker, but it all played out how it played out.”

Huntley finished the game 26 of 36 for 219 passing yards, an interception and no touchdowns. He chipped in seven carries for 40 yards on the ground.

The Ravens (7-3) will look to make that record 8-3 when they host the AFC North division rivals Cleveland Browns next week.