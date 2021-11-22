BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people are dead and six are injured — five children and one adult — after a row home fire in East Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Fire officials.
It broke out just after 3 a.m. Monday in the 1500-block of North Patterson Park Avenue.
WJZ’s Rachel Menitoff spoke with Baltimore City Fire spokesperson Blair Adams on the scene, who said the children were at the home for a sleepover.
There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. Crews are on the scene right now, and there are road closures in the area.
Another #update from the scene: BCFD reports that 3 people have died in a house fire on N. Patterson Park Ave near Federal St. 6 people were transported to the hospital including 5 children. All in serious but stable condition. @wjz
— Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) November 22, 2021

Fire Activity has N Patterson Park Ave between Oliver St and East Chase St #WJZ pic.twitter.com/ZNcrdirGb3
— Kristy Breslin (@WJZKBreslin) November 22, 2021
“This is an absolute tragedy, and my hearts and prayers go out to the loved ones of those affected by this fire,” said City Councilman Antonio Glover.
This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for the very latest updates.MORE NEWS: Police Search For The Killer Involved In A Church Homicide