BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives have arrested a Baltimore man in connection with a deadly September shooting.
Christopher Thornton, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Daevon Lee, according to the Baltimore Police Department.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 832 Cases, 8 New Deaths Reported
Officers checking out a ShotSpotter alert on North Chapel Street about 1:15 p.m. Sept. 27 found Lee shot multiple times in the head.READ MORE: LIST: Where To Pick Up A Thanksgiving Dinner In Baltimore On Short Notice
Lee, 42, was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.MORE NEWS: During UK Visit, Lt. Gov. Rutherford Meets With Soccer Executives And Government Officials To Discuss Baltimore's World Cup Bid
Thornton remains in custody without bail while awaiting court proceedings in the case.