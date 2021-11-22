BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people are dead and six are injured after a row home fire in East Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Fire officials.

A 35-year-old woman and two of her children, a 16-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, died in the fire according to family and friends.

A 33-year-old man and five children were hospitalized in serious but stable condition, officials said. The children injured range in age from two years old to 15.

Baltimore City Fire spokesperson Blair Adams said the children were at the home for a sleepover.

Crews responded to the fire just after 3 a.m. Monday in the 1500-block of North Patterson Park Avenue, where smoke was pouring out of a row home.

When neighbor Jessica Waters saw the fire, she jumped in to help.

“I got my sister and I wake up,” Waters said. “‘Let’s go let’s go let’s go.’ Let’s help these people. In my mind, it’s just like, help that man get them kids out of there. He’s yelling for help.”

The fire department said once they were able to get inside, they found two victims on the first floor. When they conducted a second search they found a third.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. Crews are on the scene right now, and there are road closures in the area.

Fire Activity has N Patterson Park Ave between Oliver St and East Chase St #WJZ pic.twitter.com/ZNcrdirGb3 — Kristy Breslin (@WJZKBreslin) November 22, 2021

Councilman Antonio Glover announced a prayer vigil at the scene of the fire, at 1535 N. Patterson Park at 4 p.m.

“This is an absolute tragedy, and my hearts and prayers go out to the loved ones of those affected by this fire,” said Glover.

