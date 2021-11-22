OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — After missing the Baltimore Ravens’ exciting comeback win against the Chicago Bears with an illness, quarterback Lamar Jackson “felt good” on Monday, coach John Harbaugh said.
"I don't know how good, but he was feeling much better, from what I was told," Harbaugh said. "I haven't seen him."
The star quarterback was ruled out of Sunday’s game about two hours before kickoff.
Jackson was sidelined with a cold for two days of practice earlier in the week, but told reporters on Friday he was feeling much better.
"I usually don't get sick, for real," he said, later joking, "I used to eat my Flintstones Vitamins when I was a little kid, my immune system should be good."
Speaking after the 16-13 win, cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Jackson was “curled up in a ball” on the team’s flight to Chicago.
“I look over, I’m like, ‘I don’t think this guy’s going to be able to play,'” he said with a laugh.
Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley capably filled in for Jackson, going 26-of-36 for 219 yards, highlighted by a 29-yard pass to wide receiver Sammy Watkins late in the fourth quarter to set up running back Devonta Freeman's game-winning touchdown.
Harbaugh said he hopes his starting quarterback will be able to return for walk-throughs on Tuesday.