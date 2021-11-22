BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cooking for Thanksgiving can feel like a hassle at times. If you’re looking to skip the buying, mixing, baking and, for some, frying, many restaurants and grocery stores are offering pre-cooked meals.
If you want to take something off your plate this season, here are a few Baltimore-area options for a quick and easy Thanksgiving meal.
Bob Evans is offering hot Thanksgiving meals that will be available to order until Nov. 25.
The meal may include:
- slow roasted turkey
- hickory-smoked ham
- bread and celery dressing
- green beans and ham
- buttered corn
- cranberry relish
- mashed potatoes and gravy
- pumpkin pie
Boston Market offers prepared Holiday Buffets available for pickup between Nov. 25 to Dec. 2.
The prepared dinner can include:
- mashed potatoes
- boneless roasted turkey
- honey glazed boneless ham
- vegetable stuffing
- macaroni and cheese
- pumpkin pie
- dinner rolls
- sweet corn
Buca Di Beppo is offering a Thanksgiving feast available for pickup from Nov. 15 to Nov. 25
This traditional holiday feast includes:
- white meat turkey
- roasted garlic mashed potatoes
- gravy
- stuffing
- green beans
- pumpkin pie
- spicy Italian sausage stuffing
Cracker Barrel is offering ready-to-heat meals available for pickup from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1.
The Thanksgiving meal includes:
- two oven-roasted turkey breasts
- cornbread dressing
- turkey gravy
- cranberry relish
- choice of three country sides (each serves 10)
- sweet yeast rolls
- pumpkin pie and pecan pie
Denny’s is offering a turkey and dressing dinner pack available for preorder until Nov. 24 at 6 p.m.
The meal can include:
- turkey breast
- savory stuffing
- red-skinned mashed potatoes
- sweet petite corn
- turkey gravy
- cranberry sauce
- broccoli
NiHao is offering a unique Thanksgiving meal available for pickup on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Cantonese Thanksgiving meal includes:
- half Cantonese duck
- apple plum sauce
- baby beets in char siu
- mapo macaroni
- sweet taro pie
Omaha Steaks offers a customizable Thanksgiving Package.
The Thanksgiving meal can include:
- fully cooked home-style turkey breast
- family-size smashed red potatoes
- root vegetable gratin
-
caramel apple tartlets
-
mini baguettes with garlic butter
-
boneless country ham
Santoni’s Marketplace & Catering is offering a traditional Thanksgiving dinner available to order until Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. Pickup is available through Nov. 28.
The meal includes:
- roasted fresh turkey
- mashed potatoes
- green beans almandine
- cranberry relish
- traditional herb stuffing
- dinner rolls
- apple pie or pumpkin pie
Whole Foods is offering a classic Thanksgiving Feast available to order by Nov. 23.
The traditional Thanksgiving meal includes:
- classic roast whole turkey
- spiral-sliced ham
- green beans and roasted shallots (vegan)
- creamed spinach and kale
- roasted butternut squash with cranberries and sage (vegan)
- creamy mashed potatoes
- traditional herb stuffing
Williams Sonoma offers a Southern Cajun Meal available for delivery.
The meal includes:
- Cajun-style bone-in smoked turkey breast
- Geaux Juice
- Cornbread Dressing
- spinach madeleine
- seasoned mashed potatoes
- carrot soufflé
- sundried tomato basil torte
Did we miss your favorite pre-made turkey day meal? Let us know!