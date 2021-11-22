BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cooking for Thanksgiving can feel like a hassle at times. If you’re looking to skip the buying, mixing, baking and, for some, frying, many restaurants and grocery stores are offering pre-cooked meals.

If you want to take something off your plate this season, here are a few Baltimore-area options for a quick and easy Thanksgiving meal.

Bob Evans is offering hot Thanksgiving meals that will be available to order until Nov. 25.

The meal may include:

slow roasted turkey

hickory-smoked ham

bread and celery dressing

green beans and ham

buttered corn

cranberry relish

mashed potatoes and gravy

pumpkin pie

Boston Market offers prepared Holiday Buffets available for pickup between Nov. 25 to Dec. 2.

The prepared dinner can include:

mashed potatoes

boneless roasted turkey

honey glazed boneless ham

vegetable stuffing

macaroni and cheese

pumpkin pie

dinner rolls

sweet corn

Buca Di Beppo is offering a Thanksgiving feast available for pickup from Nov. 15 to Nov. 25

This traditional holiday feast includes:

white meat turkey

roasted garlic mashed potatoes

gravy

stuffing

green beans

pumpkin pie

spicy Italian sausage stuffing

Cracker Barrel is offering ready-to-heat meals available for pickup from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1.

The Thanksgiving meal includes:

two oven-roasted turkey breasts

cornbread dressing

turkey gravy

cranberry relish

choice of three country sides (each serves 10)

sweet yeast rolls

pumpkin pie and pecan pie

Denny’s is offering a turkey and dressing dinner pack available for preorder until Nov. 24 at 6 p.m.

The meal can include:

turkey breast

savory stuffing

red-skinned mashed potatoes

sweet petite corn

turkey gravy

cranberry sauce

broccoli

NiHao is offering a unique Thanksgiving meal available for pickup on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Cantonese Thanksgiving meal includes:

half Cantonese duck

apple plum sauce

baby beets in char siu

mapo macaroni

sweet taro pie

Omaha Steaks offers a customizable Thanksgiving Package.

The Thanksgiving meal can include:

fully cooked home-style turkey breast

family-size smashed red potatoes

root vegetable gratin

caramel apple tartlets

mini baguettes with garlic butter

boneless country ham

Santoni’s Marketplace & Catering is offering a traditional Thanksgiving dinner available to order until Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. Pickup is available through Nov. 28.

The meal includes:

roasted fresh turkey

mashed potatoes

green beans almandine

cranberry relish

traditional herb stuffing

dinner rolls

apple pie or pumpkin pie

Whole Foods is offering a classic Thanksgiving Feast available to order by Nov. 23.

The traditional Thanksgiving meal includes:

classic roast whole turkey

spiral-sliced ham

green beans and roasted shallots (vegan)

creamed spinach and kale

roasted butternut squash with cranberries and sage (vegan)

creamy mashed potatoes

traditional herb stuffing

Williams Sonoma offers a Southern Cajun Meal available for delivery.

The meal includes:

Cajun-style bone-in smoked turkey breast

Geaux Juice

Cornbread Dressing

spinach madeleine

seasoned mashed potatoes

carrot soufflé

sundried tomato basil torte

Did we miss your favorite pre-made turkey day meal? Let us know!