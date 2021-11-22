CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cooking for Thanksgiving can feel like a hassle at times. If you’re looking to skip the buying, mixing, baking and, for some, frying, many restaurants and grocery stores are offering pre-cooked meals.

If you want to take something off your plate this season, here are a few Baltimore-area options for a quick and easy Thanksgiving meal.

Bob Evans is offering hot Thanksgiving meals that will be available to order until Nov. 25.

The meal may include:

  • slow roasted turkey
  • hickory-smoked ham
  • bread and celery dressing
  • green beans and ham
  • buttered corn
  • cranberry relish
  • mashed potatoes and gravy
  • pumpkin pie

Boston Market offers prepared Holiday Buffets available for pickup between Nov. 25 to Dec. 2.

The prepared dinner can include:

  • mashed potatoes
  • boneless roasted turkey
  • honey glazed boneless ham
  • vegetable stuffing
  • macaroni and cheese
  • pumpkin pie
  • dinner rolls
  • sweet corn

Buca Di Beppo is offering a Thanksgiving feast available for pickup from Nov. 15 to Nov. 25

This traditional holiday feast includes:

  • white meat turkey
  • roasted garlic mashed potatoes
  • gravy
  • stuffing
  • green beans
  • pumpkin pie
  • spicy Italian sausage stuffing

Cracker Barrel is offering ready-to-heat meals available for pickup from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1.

The Thanksgiving meal includes:

  • two oven-roasted turkey breasts
  • cornbread dressing
  • turkey gravy
  • cranberry relish
  • choice of three country sides (each serves 10)
  • sweet yeast rolls
  • pumpkin pie and pecan pie

Denny’s is offering a turkey and dressing dinner pack available for preorder until Nov. 24 at 6 p.m.

The meal can include:

  • turkey breast
  • savory stuffing
  • red-skinned mashed potatoes
  • sweet petite corn
  • turkey gravy
  • cranberry sauce
  • broccoli
NiHao is offering a unique Thanksgiving meal available for pickup on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Cantonese Thanksgiving meal includes:

  • half Cantonese duck
  • apple plum sauce
  • baby beets in char siu
  • mapo macaroni
  • sweet taro pie

Omaha Steaks offers a customizable Thanksgiving Package.

The Thanksgiving meal can include:

  • fully cooked home-style turkey breast
  • family-size smashed red potatoes
  • root vegetable gratin
  • caramel apple tartlets
  • mini baguettes with garlic butter
  • boneless country ham

Santoni’s Marketplace & Catering is offering a traditional Thanksgiving dinner available to order until Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. Pickup is available through Nov. 28.

The meal includes:

  • roasted fresh turkey
  • mashed potatoes
  • green beans almandine
  • cranberry relish
  • traditional herb stuffing
  • dinner rolls
  • apple pie or pumpkin pie

Whole Foods is offering a classic Thanksgiving Feast available to order by Nov. 23.

The traditional Thanksgiving meal includes:

  • classic roast whole turkey
  • spiral-sliced ham
  • green beans and roasted shallots (vegan)
  • creamed spinach and kale
  • roasted butternut squash with cranberries and sage (vegan)
  • creamy mashed potatoes
  • traditional herb stuffing

Williams Sonoma offers a Southern Cajun Meal available for delivery.

The meal includes:

  • Cajun-style bone-in smoked turkey breast
  • Geaux Juice
  • Cornbread Dressing
  • spinach madeleine
  • seasoned mashed potatoes
  • carrot soufflé
  • sundried tomato basil torte
Did we miss your favorite pre-made turkey day meal? Let us know!

