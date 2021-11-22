BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a West Baltimore shooting.
Just before 8 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1900 block of Braddish Ave to investigate a discharging. There, they found a 29-yeat-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and neck.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Due to his injuries, homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was sitting inside a parked vehicle when he shot.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.