BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot in the head and killed in Southwest Baltimore overnight, police said.
Baltimore officers in the area of the 2100 block of W. Pratt Street around 10:30 p.m. heard gunfire. They responded to the 2100 block of Frederick Avenue where they found a man shot in the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.
Detectives believed the suspects in the homicide may have been in a black Honda Accord that fled east on W. Pratt Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.