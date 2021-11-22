BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Bar Association will host a multi-day, non-partisan series of interviews and debates with declared 2022 gubernatorial candidates starting in early December.

The interviews will give voters an opportunity to hear candidates’ positions on pressing social issues nearly a year out from the election in Nov. 8.

The virtual interviews will take place over the course of five days at the Inscape Theatre at Stevenson University.

“Stevenson is pleased to provide a digital venue through which the citizens of Maryland can learn more about the field of gubernatorial candidates and their views on the many important issues facing the state,” University President Elliot Hirshman said. “We believe the unique opportunity of hosting the Gubernatorial Interviews gives the MSBA, its members, and Maryland’s citizens an opportunity to experience a new standard for information exchange in the campaign for the state’s top office.”

The debates will take place in person in March, April, and June 2022. The final June debate will happen at the annual MSBA Legal Summit in Ocean City.

The public can catch the debates and interviews on the MSBA live stream found here.

“Presenting the premier interviews and debates to Maryland lawyers and the public is an opportunity we’re incredibly honored to spearhead as we offer potential candidates a platform to present their plan on moving our state forward in 2022 and beyond,” said Natalie McSherry, President of the Maryland State Bar Association. “We look forward to hearing from the panel of aspiring individuals running for Governor and are pleased to provide increased exposure and educational opportunities to our colleagues in the legal profession.”

The schedule for the interviews is as follows:

Dec. 6

Rushern Baker (D)

Jon Baron (D)

Peter Franchot (D)

Dec. 7

Mike Rosenbaum (D)

Dec. 8

David Lashar (L)

Ashwani Jain (D)

Dec. 9

Doug Gansler (D)

Wes Moore (D)

Tom Perez (D)

Dec. 10