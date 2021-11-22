BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Quarterback Trace McSorley has been signed off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad and added to the roster of the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Drafted in the 6th round of the 2019 NFL Draft, McSorley has appeared in three games with Baltimore and gone 3-of-10 for 90 yards and one touchdown.

Memorably, McSorley was pressed into service during the team’s Dec. 2, 2020 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after backup Robert Griffin III, who was filling in for Lamar Jackson after he contracted COVID-19, suffered a hamstring injury. McSorley completed two passes for 77 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marquise Brown. The Ravens narrowly lost, 19-14.

The game was played on a Wednesday after three postponements due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Ravens locker room.

He appeared again 12 days later against the Cleveland Browns after Jackson left the field with cramps, going 1-of-4 for 13 yards. He was knocked out of the game with what proved to be a season-ending knee injury, setting up a triumphant return for Jackson, who led the Ravens to a miraculous comeback win, 47-42.

McSorley was activated for the team’s game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday after Jackson was ruled out with an illness. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley played every snap in Baltimore’s 16-13 win over Chicago, going 26-of-36 for 219 yards and one interception. He also ran seven times for 40 yards.

Practice squad players may sign with other NFL teams if they are added to that team’s 53-man active roster.

Arizona’s starting quarterback, Kyler Murray, was out for the third straight game with an ankle injury, according to ESPN. The team has gone 2-1 in that stretch.

In Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, Murray’s backup, Colt McCoy, threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns.