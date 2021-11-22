BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will join Baltimore leaders on Tuesday to celebrate and discuss a $22 million grant for East-West Corridor Transportation Project.
The project will enhance a 10-mile route spanning from Eastern Baltimore County to Western Baltimore County by adding transit infrastructure, as well as pedestrian and bicycle infrastructureREAD MORE: Baltimore County Officer Sentenced To Home Detention For Rape Of 22-Year-Old Woman
The grant came from the highly-competitive Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program.READ MORE: Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages Affecting Local Customers?
Buttigieg will join U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, and Maryland Transportation Department Secretary Greg Slater in a conversation on why the U.S. Transportation Department chose this project to receive the grant.
The conversation will also cover the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and how it will affect Maryland at the state level.MORE NEWS: East Baltimore Fire Kills Mother & 2 Children, 6 More Hurt
The meeting will happen at 10:30 a.m. in Library Square, located at East Fayette St. & N Lakewood Ave, Baltimore, MD.