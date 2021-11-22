BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Whether you’re getting a head start on holiday shopping or just want to pick up some last-minute ingredients for Thanksgiving, it’s good to know which stores are open on Thanksgiving Day.
Now more than ever before, more grocery stores and big box retailers are closing their doors to give their employees an opportunity to spend the holidays with their families and loved ones. To help you keep track of holiday hours, we've compiled a list of which stores are open and which ones are closed.
Below you’ll find an up-to-date list of Thanksgiving openings and closures. As always, check with your local locations before heading out on the road:
Aldi: Closed
Best Buy: Closed
Big Lots: Open
Costco: Closed
CVS: Open (Check with your local store)
Dollar General: Open
Family Dollar: Open
Food Lion: Open (Check with your local store)
Giant Food: Open (6 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Graul’s: Closed
Harris Teeter: Open (6 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Kohl’s: Closed
Rite Aid: Open (Check with your local store)
Royal Farms: Open
Safeway: Open (Until 7 p.m.)
Sam’s Club: Closed
ShopRite: Open (Check with your local store)
Target: Closed
Trader Joe’s: Closed
Walgreens: Open (Check with your local store)
Walmart: Closed
Wegmans: Open (Closes at 4 p.m.)
Weis Markets: Open (7 a.m. to 4 p.m., check with your local store)
Whole Foods: Open (Check with your local store)