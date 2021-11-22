CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Holiday Hours, Thanksgiving Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Whether you’re getting a head start on holiday shopping or just want to pick up some last-minute ingredients for Thanksgiving, it’s good to know which stores are open on Thanksgiving Day.

Now more than ever before, more grocery stores and big box retailers are closing their doors to give their employees an opportunity to spend the holidays with their families and loved ones. To help you keep track of holiday hours, we’ve compiled a list of which stores are open and which ones are closed.

READ MORE: WATCH: Mayor Scott Set To Provide COVID-19 Update Tuesday

Below you’ll find an up-to-date list of Thanksgiving openings and closures. As always, check with your local locations before heading out on the road:

Aldi: Closed

Best Buy: Closed

Big Lots: Open

Costco: Closed

CVS: Open (Check with your local store)

Dollar General: Open

Family Dollar: Open

Food Lion: Open (Check with your local store)

Giant Food: Open (6 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Graul’s: Closed

Harris Teeter: Open (6 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

READ MORE: Baltimore Barbers Demand Action After Shooting Spree Kills Two Of Their Own; Reward Increased In 13-Year-Old Girl’s Killing

Kohl’s: Closed

Rite Aid: Open (Check with your local store)

Royal Farms: Open

Safeway: Open (Until 7 p.m.)

Sam’s Club: Closed

ShopRite: Open (Check with your local store)

Target: Closed

Trader Joe’s: Closed

Walgreens: Open (Check with your local store)

Walmart: Closed

Wegmans: Open (Closes at 4 p.m.)

Weis Markets: Open (7 a.m. to 4 p.m., check with your local store)

MORE NEWS: Complaint Filed Against Pennsylvania Police Chief Over Vicosa Case

Whole Foods: Open (Check with your local store)

CBS Baltimore Staff