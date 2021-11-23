BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City has seen a jump in every key COVID-19 metric in the last two weeks, according to city officials Tuesday. The numbers parallel a statewide and national spike in COVID-19 cases as the holiday season approaches.

The city’s average daily case rate more than doubled in the last two weeks. According to Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa, Baltimore is averaging 97 cases per day, an increase of 58% in the last two weeks.

The average positivity in the city is 1.9%, an increase of 32% over the last two weeks. Baltimore has seen a seven-day average of 106 hospitalizations, up 12% in the past two weeks.

Dzirasa said among new cases by age group, the highest percentage among all ages is now in children under 10 for the first time in the pandemic. Mayor Brandon Scott urged COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages five and older, who are eligible for a pediatric Pfizer shot.

“With school and full swing and the upcoming holidays, we know now is the time to get our young people vaccinated,” Scott said. “We know our young people are happier, safer and learn much better when they are in the classroom.”

The mayor urged caution to avoid a large spike

“I want to make sure that we’re taking precautions whether you’re vaccinated or not as we move into the holiday season,” Scott said. “Especially for those who have compromised immune system, because we know the holidays have been a time to see significant increases and we do not want to have a large spike like we had in previous years.”

