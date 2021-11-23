BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold front passed through Monday and clouds gave way to some sun, but dry and colder air is in the forecast for Tuesday.
Though highs are forecasted in the mid-40s, we will have a breeze that will keep windchills in the low to mid-30s for most of the day.
Slightly warmer air will move our way Wednesday and the area will be dry with mainly sunny skies.
For Thanksgiving, we are expecting even warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 50s — making it the warmest day of the next seven!
Sunshine will give way to clouds Thursday night and light showers will return Friday morning. Colder and breezy conditions will also follow.
The weekend looks to be very chilly with highs in the low to mid-40s both days and by Sunday night, a weak disturbance may bring a shower or a few wet snowflakes as well in some areas.