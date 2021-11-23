BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire crews are currently on the scene of a 2nd-alarm fire in West Baltimore.
The fire was reported in the 1300 block Myrtle Ave.
Preliminary reports state that the fire was seen showing from at least three rowhomes.
Massive response to a fire that broke out on Myrtle Ave. Three row homes went up in flames. Officials say it’s a two alarm fire – the flames are out now. Waiting for an update from officials @wjz pic.twitter.com/gdjF4X0gnh
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) November 24, 2021
🔥2ND ALARM FIRE U/D🔥
1300 blk Myrtle Av 21217#Upton@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest hard at work fighting fire in several row homes.
A 2nd alarm consists of:
>65 people
9 engines
4 ladders
RES1CUE
1 AirFLEX
3 Chiefs
2 #BCFDEMS Medics
EMS Officer
Safety Officer#BCFDFIB@Box414 pic.twitter.com/MHCdCljrEf
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) November 24, 2021