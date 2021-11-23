BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 32nd annual Festival of Trees is back this year!
This year after a brief hiatus, the iconic three-day festival is reimagined to include online activities along with onsite activities, all of which capture the holiday spirit.
Of course, the main attraction features designer-decorated trees, wreaths, and gingerbread houses for sale.
The trees benefit current students, patients and programs. The program started in 1990 and over the years has raised more than $24 million for the non-profit organization.
“The help that they provide to children, young adults is immeasurable,” said tree curator Kathy Zuback. “It’s very important to do that and I figure the side benefit of the holiday spirit that starts us off for the season is just icing on the cake.”
Zuback and her daughter Jessica made a tree inspired by the Pixar movie Luca. Karla Varela designed her tree in celebration of her family’s Mexican culture.
"Anybody who gets this tree, you're going to bring something into your home that's full of cheer and love and passion and somebody who will love to learn about Mexico, this is full of tradition," said Varela.
Viewing and sales of trees are online this year. The event runs from November 26-28. Other activities include a toy drive and live q&a’s with Santa and Disney princesses.