ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Citing a wave of violent crime in Baltimore City, Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced a review of state funds provided to Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, emergency legislation to toughen criminal sentences and funding for community security.

The governor also announced a hold on state funding to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s office pending an investigation into its prosecuting practices.

Hogan’s announcement comes after Baltimore surpassed 300 homicides for the seventh year in a row. A string of homicides rocked the city in the last 10 days including the killing of a barber, a church employee, a 5-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl.

The governor pointed to State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office as part of the problem for not prosecuting some crimes. He directed the Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim services to conduct a top-to-bottom evaluation of funding provided to her office.

All of the state funding will remain pending and under review until Mosby’s office provides complete data of the number of cases they have chosen not to prosecute and why, the number of cases pled down to lesser charges, and the number of violent offenders who are given plea deals.

“As I have repeatedly said, we also need a prosecutor who will actually prosecute violent criminals,” Hogan said. “Maryland taxpayers deserve to know that the millions of dollars in funding that the state provides each year are being used to actually prosecute criminals and to keep them off the streets.”

Hogan said he will introduce two pieces of emergency legislation in a special session to introduce harsher sentencing for gun violence and transparency for judges handing down sentences for violent crime.

The Violent Firearms Offender Act will toughen sentences for violent offenders who commit crimes with firearms. The Judicial Transparency Act will require the Maryland State Commission on Criminal Sentencing to track and publish information on the sentences that are handed down by judges for all violent crimes.

The governor pushed similar measures two years ago.

Hogan also expedited $10 million in Neighborhood Safety Grants to support lighting, cameras, hardware upgrades and increased security services for community organizations, business districts, main streets and neighborhoods. He announced an expansion in eligibility for the grants to houses of worship and vulnerable communities.

“The people of Baltimore are hurting,” Hogan said. “They’re scared and they’re searching for answers. They want to know why this bloodshed keeps happening, and what it’s going to take for something to finally change. This horrifying violence is tearing Baltimore City apart, and enough is enough.”