BALTIMORE (AP) — Keondre Kennedy had a career-high 21 points as Maryland-Baltimore County easily beat American 98-67. Jacob Boonyasith had 14 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (3-2).
L.J. Owens added 12 points and six rebounds.
Ray Salnave had 10 points. Johnny O'Neil had 15 points for the Eagles (2-4), who have lost four games in a row. Matt Rogers added 14 points. Jaxon Knotek had 10 points.
