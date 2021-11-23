BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to the 3000 block of Oakley Ave to investigate a reported shooting. On the scene, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.