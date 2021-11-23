BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County grand jury last week indicted a Maryland police officer on several charges tied to what authorities described as an illegal traffic stop, the Office of the State Prosecutor said Tuesday.

Phillip Dupree, a Fairmount Heights police officer, is the subject of a 13-count indictment charging him with multiple counts of kidnapping, perjury and misconduct in office related to the August 2019 traffic stop of Torrence Sinclair, according to a copy of the charging document reviewed by WJZ.

The indictment accuses Dupree of illegally pulling over Sinclair in Washington, D.C., on or around Aug. 3, 2019, and spraying him with Mace while he was handcuffed. Dupree is accused of not seeking treatment for Sinclair and then holding him for several hours before eventually taking him to jail.

Dupree is accused of filing misleading paperwork about the traffic stop, saying that Sinclair received medical treatment for the pepper spray and was taken to an Upper Marlboro jail “without incident.”

“Any law enforcement officer who abuses their power, and then intentionally provides false information regarding their actions, should be held accountable,” State Prosecutor Charlton Howard said. “Our office will work to ensure individuals who abuse police powers are investigated and where appropriate, prosecuted.”

According to the indictment, Sinclair was not treated by first responders for the effects of the pepper spray, despite the presence of an ambulance at the scene of the traffic stop. The indictment said the officer told dispatchers about 2:15 a.m. he was taking Sinclair to an Upper Marlboro jail.

Instead, the indictment states, Dupree brought Sinclair to the Fairmount Heights Police Department and left him alone and handcuffed for several hours, even though the facility doesn’t have a holding cell. He did not inform them he would be making any stops along the way.

Afterward, Dupree drove Sinclair in his personal vehicle to the Department of Corrections, according to charging documents. The pair didn’t arrive at the jail until about 5:30 a.m.

Arrestees are supposed to be “transported without unnecessary delay to the nearest processing facility,” according to Fairmount Heights Police Department policy, which requires officers to use “the most direct and expeditious route of travel.”

Statements of charges and probable cause filed by Dupree stated that the traffic stop happened near Washington, D.C. and that first responders “decontaminated” Sinclair after he was sprayed with Mace. The documents did not mention taking Sinclair to the Fairmount Heights Police Department.

The indictment accuses Dupree of kidnapping Sinclair and perjuring himself in paperwork he later filed about the traffic stop. It also alleges the officer “committed misconduct in office when he made factual misrepresentations, material omissions, and falsehoods regarding the incident.”

Dupree was previously named in a federal indictment in August that accused him and five other officers of fraud. Among other things, that indictment alleges that Dupree withdrew cash from ATMs, filed false reports saying his bank cards was stolen and sought reimbursement from his bank.