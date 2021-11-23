Hi Everyone!

We are getting close to “showtime!” And by that I mean when we mentally shut it down for the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. And to me that begins tomorrow right after we all take care of the busy work of a day on the job. By afternoon it is time to mentally check out. And the weather should not be a part of any deep thought. We are still on track for a nice warm up for Thursday, ( a high of 59°), and still looking at a chill down for the weekend. And still looking at only some light passing showers very early Friday morning as the only bump in the long weekend weather road.

Good for us.

Today we do have to slug it out with the wind and the chills that come with it. Until about 8 pm we will see a fairly steady mid-teens miles per hour wind. That will take the high of 45° down to 35°. It is what it is. Tomorrow we lose the wind, but it does remain on the cool side. The average is now 55° dayside, 35° nightside. Call tomorrow 49°.

As for holiday travel, driving or using the rails, the weather in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast is fine. And coast to coast no major weather will impact flights. All good.

Marty B!