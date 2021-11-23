BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott on Tuesday said the city will renew efforts to place squeegee workers in stable jobs and launch a 90-day plan to engage young window washers on city streets.

In a news release, the mayor said an increase in the number of young people on street corners washing car windows, a practice that dates back to the 1980s, “illustrates our failings as a city.”

Over the next 90 days, the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success and Mayor’s Office of African American Male Engagement (MOAAME) will conduct outreach with squeegee workers and partner with local businesses to find them more stable employment, the mayor said.

At a press briefing Tuesday afternoon, Scott said he understood many young people choose to wash windows so they can help their families pay the bills and put food on the table.

“I want to be clear that that we are not going to criminalize these young people,” he said.

Under the plan, Scott will launch a Boys and Men of Color Cabinet to recruit local academics, businesses and community organizations to develop a strategy for connecting “disconnected boys and men of color to opportunity,” the mayor’s office said.

Over the next three months, the MOAAME will host bi-weekly meetings to connect squeegee workers with support services and hire traffic control staff to ensure the safety of young people and drivers at high-traffic intersections.

During that time, the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success will develop a pilot program with local businesses to pay a daily stipend to young people working day jobs across the city.

“This plan is about making intersections safer for everyone involved and connecting young folks with employment opportunities, while also providing them the support that they need to deal with whatever is going on in their lives,” Scott said.

Since 2020, city officials have identified 186 young people who wash windows and gotten 43 of them to return to school, according to a report from MOAAME. Another 27 young people received jobs handing out meals during the COVID-19 pandemic, and 73 enrolled in the YouthWorks jobs program, the report said.

Thirty-nine former window washers have landed jobs with permanent employers, the report said.