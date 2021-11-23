BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will join Baltimore City leaders on Tuesday to celebrate and discuss a $22 million grant for East-West Corridor Transportation Project.
The project will enhance a 10-mile route spanning from Eastern Baltimore County to Western Baltimore County by adding transit infrastructure, as well as pedestrian and bicycle infrastructureREAD MORE: COVID-19 Cases Are On The Rise With Thanksgiving Just Days Away
The grant came from the highly-competitive Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott To Provide COVID-19 Update
Buttigieg will join U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, and Maryland Transportation Department Secretary Greg Slater in a conversation on why the U.S. Transportation Department chose this project to receive the grant.
The conversation will also cover the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and how it will affect Maryland at the state level.MORE NEWS: Bundle Up! Cold Tuesday, Colder Windchills
The meeting will happen at 10:30 a.m. in Library Square, located at East Fayette St. & N Lakewood Ave, Baltimore, MD.