CARNEY, Md. (WJZ) — Neighboring businesses on Harford Road were hit by would-be ATM thieves about a month-and-a-half apart, Baltimore County police confirmed.
On Tuesday morning about 4:30 a.m., a group of thieves drove through the front of the 7-Eleven at 9414 Harford Road and attempted to steal the machine, WJZ has learned. An employee told WJZ the ATM could not be taken because of a Redbox machine was located outside the store. The employee said there were no injuries.READ MORE: 'An Ambitious Vision': Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Touts $22M Grant For Baltimore's East-West Corridor
Police confirmed the attempted theft and that the ATM was not removed from the business.
On Oct. 9 about 3:44 a.m., a crew of five people reversed a van into entrance of the Walgreens at 9616 Harford Road. They fled the scene after they were unable to take the ATM, police said.READ MORE: Guinness Open Gate Brewery Releases New Holiday Beers
WJZ has been tracking the thefts or attempted thefts of ATMs in Baltimore City, and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties.
Police in local jurisdictions are working together to investigate these thefts and look for any patterns.MORE NEWS: Gov. Hogan Introduces Emergency Legislation To Stem Baltimore Violence; Announces Hold On State's Attorney's Funding
“That’s something our detectives are looking into and they’re also in communication with detectives in the city regarding the thefts that they’re seeing to see there are any similarities,” Joy Stewart, the Baltimore County Police Department’s director of public affairs, told WJZ earlier this month.