BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting near Cherry Hill Park.
Charles Lee, 38, is charged with first-degree attempted murder in the shooting of a 37-year-old-man in October, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Police said the man was shot around 3 a.m. on Cherryland Road on Oct. 30. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
After conducting an investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Lee on Nov. 4. He was arrested on Nov. 22 outside his home.
Lee is being held without bail while awaiting trial.