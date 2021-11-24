BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s Board of Estimates approved placing two speed cameras on the Jones Falls Expressway, months after a trial run with one camera found nearly 42% of drivers on the highway go 12 mph or more over the posted speed limit.

By a vote of 4-1, the city’s spending board approved amending the contract with American Traffic Solutions, Inc., operator of speed cameras outside of schools and work zones in the city, to install cameras on the highway. City Council President Nick Mosby voted against the measure after expressing concerns about the lack of an open bidding process for the cameras.

Adrea Turner, chief of staff for the Baltimore City Department of Transportation, testified that during a seven-day trial period with only one camera installed near the Pepsi sign on I-83, the speed of 355,000 vehicles was measured, and 151,000 were exceeding the posted speed limit by 12 mph or more. Another 102,000 exceeded the speed limit by 15 mph or more.

The highest recorded speed during the trial was 173 mph, she said.

“It was determined people speed a whole ton on 83, including some ridiculously high speed numbers,” DOT Director Steve Sharkey said.

Sharkey said a total of six cameras will be installed along the highway by American Traffic Solutions, Inc., but only two will be issuing fines. The others will have display signs to let motorists know they are speeding.

The city will pay a monthly fee to American Traffic Solutions, Inc. for installing and operating the cameras. All revenue collected by the city will be put toward maintaining the highway and any other related expenses, Sharkey said.

A crash analysis determined that between 2015 and 2019, there were more than 2,000 crashes on I-83, with 50 classified as high injury or severe, Turner said. In 2020 alone, there were 1,700 calls for service.

Once the cameras are installed, motorists will have a 90-day grace period where they only receive a warning if they are caught speeding. After that, speeders will be issued a fine of $40.

The Maryland General Assembly approved legislation authorizing the installation of speed cameras on I-83 during the previous legislative session, and the measure took effect in June, according to the Board of Estimates agenda.