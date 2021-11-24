BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This Sunday, Beth Tfiloh Congregation, a synagogue in Pikesville, will hold a fireworks display to celebrate the first day of Chanukah.
Beth Tfiloh's Centennial Chanukah Celebration will also be a celebration of the congregation's 100th year.
The synagogue is a Modern Orthodox congregation that was founded in 1921. The congregation was the first synagogue in Baltimore's Forest Park neighborhood, before moving to Pikesville in 1966.
The celebration is open to the community and will begin at 5:55 p.m.
The event will also feature music from Six13, a New York-based Jewish all-male a cappella group known for their song parodies.
Those interested in attending can find out more about the event here.