ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — John Carter Jr. posted 10 points and Navy beat Division III-level Washington College 89-40 on Wednesday. Navy (4-2) built an 18-4 lead and never trailed.
Tyler Nelson and Jaylen Walker combined to grab 16 rebounds as the Midshipmen owned a 41-24 advantage on the boards.
Jason Zielinski and Sam Carrao each scored five points for the Shoremen. Washington College finished 13-for-46 (28.3%) shooting.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)