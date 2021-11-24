BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Thanksgiving Eve, and we’ve been fortunate this week with quiet yet cold weather conditions for local travel and trips to the grocery store.
The weather will remain quiet on Thanksgiving and will turn mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s for most of central Maryland. Clouds will increase Thursday night, and some showers are possible after 10 p.m. and overnight.
Temperatures are expected to tumble heading into Friday and the weekend. There will be a January feel to the forecast with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s for many of us. We're also tracking a fast-moving, clipper-type system that will dive southeastward into the mid-Atlantic this weekend.
At this time, it appears that upslope snow showers will be likely for the higher terrain in western Maryland. Depending on the track and timing of this system, it’s also possible for snowflakes to spread farther east. Long-range computer models continue to hint at this possibility.
It's still too early to pin down timing and make any guarantees on the type of precipitation we'll see. If you'll be traveling back to the Baltimore area from your Thanksgiving destination this weekend, keep in mind that there could be some minor travel impacts if this system performs as current models are suggesting.
As for now, ensemble modeling continues to show limited accumulations. Be sure to stay with WJZ on air and online for updated forecasts.