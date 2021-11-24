BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died of his injuries Wednesday afternoon after he was shot in the head in West Baltimore, authorities said.
The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Appleton and Mosher streets, according to the Baltimore Police Department.READ MORE: Keep Those Turkey Juices Out Of The Sink To Avoid A 'Fatberg,' DPW Officials Say
Patrol officers checking on a ShotSpotter alert in the area found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.READ MORE: Experts Expect BWI To Be Busy Over Thanksgiving Holiday
The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.MORE NEWS: Lamar Jackson Says He's Ready For Sunday's Game Against The Cleveland Browns
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.