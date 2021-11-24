Hi Everyone!

Thanksgiving Eve is here, and I am happy to report to you that wind chills are not. Our past overnight low, and expected daytime high today, are on the chilly side of average but at least we are NOT dealing with the harsh wind chills of the past two days. 49° is the high today. And given the real feel of yesterday was more like 35°, and given the almost 50° of today, it will feel close to 15° milder. And on this day that is big.

Some of you have a lot of running around to be done before the closing of business today. And the weather will not be an obstacle. Unless putting on sunglasses could be considered so.

Some clouds will meander by today and that will be the leading edge of the warm-up promised for tomorrow. 58° looks to be spot on. Enough said! Just enjoy!

Early Friday morning some very light showers will lead to a cold front across the area. Behind it will be much chillier conditions that will define our weekend. High temps in the mid-40s. The roughest day will be Friday as it will be another windy day with wind chills in the upper 30’s. But not a lot of rain, and again early on.

Enjoy your holiday, and be safe.

Marty B!