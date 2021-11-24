BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thanksgiving week had a chilly start but there has been plenty of sunshine!
Tuesday, highs reached the mid-40s which is about 10 degrees below our normal. For Wednesday, slightly warmer air will begin to move our way with more sunshine. Highs are forecasted around 50 degrees.
A southerly flow of warmer air will arrive just in time for Thanksgiving. A sunny to partly sunny day is expected with highs in the upper-50s — a very pleasant holiday!
A cold front will approach the region Friday morning and with it will come a band of light showers, however, it is expected to move out the region fairly quickly.
A cold front will approach the region Friday morning and with it will come a band of light showers, however, it is expected to move out the region fairly quickly.

Colder and breezy conditions will cool us down by Friday afternoon lasting through the weekend. Highs are expected to reach the mid-40s both weekend days.
A weak disturbance is expected to cross the region late Sunday night and it may bring some light rain or even wet snowflakes!
This is something our weather team will be watching as the week progresses but as of now, there isn’t anything noteworthy.
Happy Thanksgiving!
