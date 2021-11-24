OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he really is over his cold this time.

“No relapses, man, we’re good,” he said with a smile when asked about his illness on Wednesday.

What happened between Friday, when he said he was feeling much better after missing two days of practice with a cold, and Saturday, when his condition was downgraded?

“I have no clue,” said Jackson.

In addition to being fatigued, Jackson said he was sweating a lot and felt chills.

“I was out of it,” he said. “But I’m good now, I’m feeling great.”

The starting quarterback was eventually ruled out for last Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Backup Tyler Huntley filled in and led the drive at the end of the game that sealed the 16-13 win for the Ravens.

Jackson, who flew with the team to Chicago and said he was watching the game inside the stadium while wearing a heavy jacket, talked about the restorative powers of Huntley’s game-winning drive.

“I felt like I wasn’t sick any more,” he said. “I was, ‘Let’s goooo!'”

But he wasn’t entirely surprised–Jackson and Huntley played each against each other twice when they were both high schoolers in Florida.

“He’s always been the same guy, hungry, wanting to win, wanting to be a leader,” Jackson said. “And that’s what he showed.”

Even so, fans are no doubt hoping Jackson will return for Baltimore’s Sunday Night Football showdown with the Cleveland Browns. Is he 100% ready to go?

“Yeah, for sure,” said Jackson. “120.”