BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looking for a new addition to your family? Meet Bandit, this week’s WJZ Furever Friend.
Bandit is a Labrador-hound mix who’s ready to find his forever home. This puppy is being fostered, so he’s working on crate training, walking on a leash and socialization.READ MORE: Experts Weigh In On How To Handle Holiday Stress
We’re told he’s as sweet as they come and he gets along well with the other dog at his foster home.READ MORE: Will Your Holiday Package Reach Its Destination On Time?
The ideal home for Bandit would be with an owner or family who have lots of time and patience because he’s just a puppy.MORE NEWS: War of Words: Bloodshed Continues In Baltimore As Governor, Prosecutor Fight Over How To End Violence
If that sounds like a good fit, then reach out to Animal Allies Rescue Foundation in Baltimore.