BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in South Baltimore Wednesday Night.
Just after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road to investigate a discharging.
There, they found a 33-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2499. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.