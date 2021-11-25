CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot by a family member in East Baltimore Thanksgiving afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Glenwood Ave to investigate a shooting. On the scene, they found an 18-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a family member of the victim.

Anyone with information additional investigation is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2444. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

