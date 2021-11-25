LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — More than 31,000 people flew out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, marking a new high point for departing passenger traffic since the start of the pandemic, an airport official said.
Transportation Security Administration officers at BWI screened 31,178 departing passengers on Wednesday, surpassing the airport’s previous pandemic-era high of 28,849 passengers on July 16.
TSA reported 2,311,978 people passed through airport security checkpoints across the country yesterday, about 88% of the volume on the day before Thanksgiving in 2019, before the existence of COVID-19 was widely known.
