BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s German-style Christmas Village is back at the Inner Harbor for the holiday season.
Featuring more than 30 vendors, beer, gluhwein, German bratwursts, a 65-foot tall Ferris wheel and a 30-foot tall Christmas pyramid, the market opened for the season on Thanksgiving and will stay open until Christmas Eve.READ MORE: No. 2 Maryland Falls To Fifth-Ranked NC State 78-60
A new attraction for 2021: a Christmas carousel.READ MORE: More Than 31K Passengers Flew Out Of BWI On Wednesday, Marking New Pandemic High Point
In addition to food and drinks, vendors at the West Shore Park market sell arts and crafts, jewelry, clothes, toys and traditional German Christmas ornaments.
On Saturday, Nov. 27 the market will hold an official opening ceremony featuring a parade with Gingy the Gingerbread man and other festivities.MORE NEWS: Maryland Department Of Health Pauses Release Of COVID-19 Data For Thanksgiving Holiday
Hours are Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday- Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The market closes at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and Christmas and will be closed Nov. 29-30, Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14.