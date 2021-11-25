Hi Everyone!

Today will not be the warmest or sunniest of Thanksgiving Days ever, but it will be a good one. The high temperature in the mid-to-upper 50s is close to average. Noting extreme about today. Tomorrow is a different story.

We’ve been discussing a cold front sliding in, and by, all week. We can now time it out for you as an overnight event. Rain, which earlier in the week looked light and scattered, is now more area wide, and slightly heavier. The amount should be about a quarter of an inch. No change in the windy and colder air behind the front for Friday, and the weekend, with daytime highs forecast 8 to 10 degrees below average. And overnight just as chilly off of the average, now in the mid 30s. And that is the rub that sets the scene for, maybe, our first flurries of the “season.”

We are looking at a fast moving “clipper system” swinging by Sunday midday and early afternoon. Mixed precipitation is the forecast. The computer modeling has shifted the brunt of this weak storm a little bit more North of us now, but close enough to keep tabs on. And we will do that for you over the next 72 hours.

Marty B!