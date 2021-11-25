ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — On Thanksgiving Day, Gov. Larry Hogan released a video message lauding the work of local farmers and encouraging Marylanders to shop local.
Maryland has more than more than 160 turkey farms that sell more than 100,000 fowl each year, Hogan said.
And there are 7,000 acres in the state producing Thanksgiving favorites such as green beans, potatoes and pumpkins, the governor said.
"This Thanksgiving, be sure to say thanks to a local farmer and consider shopping and eating local for your Thanksgiving dinner," he said.
Watch the full video below: