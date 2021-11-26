CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Jamea Gunn, Local TV, Missing Teen, news, Randallstown

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Nov. 18.

Jamea Gunn was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 18 around 6:30 a.m. in the 41100 block of Hunters Hill Circle in Randallstown.

READ MORE: Shoppers Across Maryland Return To Stores For Black Friday As Retailers Face Supply, Staffing Challenges

Gunn is described as 5 feet 2 inches weighing110 pounds. She has a tattoo on the right side of her neck.

READ MORE: Catonsville Carpenter Moonlights As Santa's Helper, Writing Back To Hopeful Children

Anyone with information regarding Gunn’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

MORE NEWS: 'It's Kind Of The Kick-Off To Christmas': 32nd Annual Festival Of Trees Underway

 

CBS Baltimore Staff