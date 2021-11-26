RANDALLSTOWN, Md. WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Nov. 18.
Jamea Gunn was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 18 around 6:30 a.m. in the 41100 block of Hunters Hill Circle in Randallstown.READ MORE: Shoppers Across Maryland Return To Stores For Black Friday As Retailers Face Supply, Staffing Challenges
Gunn is described as 5 feet 2 inches weighing110 pounds. She has a tattoo on the right side of her neck.READ MORE: Catonsville Carpenter Moonlights As Santa's Helper, Writing Back To Hopeful Children
Anyone with information regarding Gunn’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.MORE NEWS: 'It's Kind Of The Kick-Off To Christmas': 32nd Annual Festival Of Trees Underway
#MISSING 16-year-old Jamea Gunn last seen on 11/18/2021 at 6:30 a.m. in the 41100 block of Hunters Hill Cir., 21133. Jamea is about 5’2” 110lbs. The teen has a tattoo on the right side of her neck. If located please call 911 or 410-307-2020. pic.twitter.com/Y01DtmRUMq
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 26, 2021