BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a pleasant Thanksgiving, Black Friday will be colder and breezy but still sunny.
Highs are forecasted in the mid to upper 40s with wind chills below freezing by the later afternoon.
Saturday will be partly sunny with highs around 48 degrees but it will remain breezy. A weak system will pass north of the region on Sunday. It could produce a few rain showers with the chance of wet snow north of the Maryland line. Highs are forecasted to reach the upper 40s.
For the Ravens game, it should be dry but chilly. Kickoff temperatures are forecasted around 39 degrees,
Chilly air will stick around till Tuesday then a warm-up will get us back in the '50s again!
Drive safe and be safe.